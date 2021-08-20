Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 27th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

