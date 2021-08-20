Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $630,285.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $47.59 million and $630,285.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00138436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00149984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,815.82 or 0.99900710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00923463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00702193 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.