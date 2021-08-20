HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

HPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $554,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.