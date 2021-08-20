Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

