HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.82. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 2,062,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.24.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.