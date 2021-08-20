Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

