Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

