home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.97 ($21.14). home24 shares last traded at €17.54 ($20.64), with a volume of 89,132 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get home24 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a market cap of $517.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.77.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.