Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.74

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.62. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 5,692 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
