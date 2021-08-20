Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.74

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.62. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 5,692 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $23,895,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $19,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.