Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $108,885.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00149742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.37 or 1.00281911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00911759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00720166 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.