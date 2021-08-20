Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.05. 98,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

