Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Honeywell International worth $306,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

