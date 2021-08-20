Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 122,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

