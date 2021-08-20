Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.72

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.72 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 78.98 ($1.03). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 177,818 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market cap of £94.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.72.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

