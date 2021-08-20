Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stake Decreased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 7.37% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of HOMZ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. 5,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61.

