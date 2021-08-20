HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,118 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 125,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

