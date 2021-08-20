H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 647,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,635,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after buying an additional 616,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $12,209,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,624,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

