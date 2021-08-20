H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $12.30 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

