Human Investing LLC Acquires 11,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

