Human Investing LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 494,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.