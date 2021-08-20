Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

VCEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,242. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

