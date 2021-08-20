Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 885,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39.

