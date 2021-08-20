Human Investing LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 1,264,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.