Human Investing LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 1,817,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,884. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

