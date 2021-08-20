Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. 10,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 979,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.