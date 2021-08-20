Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. 10,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 979,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -2.35.
In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
