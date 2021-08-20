HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.51 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. HUNT has a market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

