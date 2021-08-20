Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.71). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 281,248 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £317.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

