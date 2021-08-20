Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 241,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

