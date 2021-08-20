Huntington National Bank Acquires 13,305 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8,870.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

VFH stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

