Huntington National Bank Acquires 37,422 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 252.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

