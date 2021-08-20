Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

