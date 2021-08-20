Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $43,884,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $36,031,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

