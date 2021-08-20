Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

