Huntington National Bank Buys 6,266 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

