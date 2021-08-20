Huntington National Bank Buys 8,821 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 291.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $206.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

