Huntington National Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

MCK stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

