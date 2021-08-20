Huntington National Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.03 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

