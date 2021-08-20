Huntington National Bank Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

