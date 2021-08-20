Huntington National Bank Has $1.56 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $110.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

