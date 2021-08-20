Huntington National Bank Has $1.73 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.37% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

