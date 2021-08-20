Huntington National Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

