Huntington National Bank Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $119.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

