Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $92.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

