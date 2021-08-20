Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

TSM stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

