Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.