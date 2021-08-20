Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

