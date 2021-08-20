Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

