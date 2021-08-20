Huntington National Bank Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

