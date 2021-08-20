Huntington National Bank Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,355,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,720,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $178.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61.

