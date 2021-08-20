Huntington National Bank Purchases 10,754 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.03. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

